ZINC Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZINC)

ZINC (ZINC) traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $4,051.26 and $49.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZINC has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZINC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00035063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,679.19 or 0.99964846 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036833 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (ZINC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work.

Buying and Selling ZINC

According to CryptoCompare, “ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

