Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $64.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZION opened at $58.67 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.