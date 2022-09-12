Zipmex Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (ZMT)

Zipmex (ZMT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, Zipmex has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One Zipmex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zipmex has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $24,568.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002303 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.10 or 0.00741816 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00014418 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018984 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000286 BTC.
About Zipmex
Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.
Buying and Selling Zipmex
Receive News & Updates for Zipmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipmex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.