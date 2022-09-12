Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.91. The stock had a trading volume of 69,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,541. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $300.27. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.41 and its 200-day moving average is $105.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.58.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,286. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

