Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

ZM has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.58.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.07. 170,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.49. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $77.79 and a 12-month high of $300.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $706,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,286. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

