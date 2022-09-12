Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research downgraded Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.63.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.78. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $2,061,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

