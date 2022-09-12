Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Price Target Cut to CHF 540 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from CHF 580 to CHF 540 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 555 to CHF 550 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $40.59 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 20.75.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

