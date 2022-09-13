10,983 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Bought by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000. Bill.com makes up about 1.7% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after buying an additional 1,347,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $185,970,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,240,000 after buying an additional 349,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,957,000 after buying an additional 258,945 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Stock Down 5.5 %

NYSE BILL traded down $9.46 on Tuesday, hitting $162.89. 10,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.54. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.50.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $1,073,571.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,544,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $1,073,571.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,544,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $592,377.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,913 shares of company stock valued at $28,740,265. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

