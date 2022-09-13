1,194 Shares in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Acquired by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IGM opened at $324.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.16. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $284.31 and a twelve month high of $453.66.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.