12,700 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 144.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT traded down $11.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $304.86. 1,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,724. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $423.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.95 and a 200 day moving average of $322.62.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.25.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

