1,300,000 Shares in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,948,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 20.57% of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000.

Get Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition alerts:

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ GGAA remained flat at $10.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,068. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

About Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.