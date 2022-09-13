1,324 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,854,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,346,000 after purchasing an additional 177,490 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 99,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.76. The company had a trading volume of 211,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,544. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.05. The stock has a market cap of $248.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.