1,966,084 Shares in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Bought by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,966,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 7.35% of Vera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of VERA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. 2,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56.
Vera Therapeutics Profile
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
