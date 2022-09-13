1,966,084 Shares in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Bought by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,966,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 7.35% of Vera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,106 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $309,975.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Joanne Curley sold 1,630 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $30,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,042.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,106 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $309,975.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,077 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. 2,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

