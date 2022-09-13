2,025 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 50,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 99,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 75,034 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 334,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.52. 35,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,570. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

