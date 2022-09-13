2,059 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Purchased by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

DIA stock traded down $8.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.85. The company had a trading volume of 265,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,412. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.61. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $296.39 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

