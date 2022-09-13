22,109 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Tenere Capital LLC

Tenere Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,109 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,000. Boeing comprises approximately 1.5% of Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,799,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,971,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA traded down $8.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.90. The stock had a trading volume of 211,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,982. The firm has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.39. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

