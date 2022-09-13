22,223 Shares in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 61.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in HEICO by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 4.2% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HEI traded down $3.57 on Tuesday, hitting $153.69. 1,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $124.57 and a twelve month high of $165.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.73.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $569.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

