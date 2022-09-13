2,481 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,481 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBNY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.38.

Signature Bank Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ SBNY traded down $6.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,416. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.53 and a 200 day moving average of $224.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 11.93%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

