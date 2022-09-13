267,979 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 267,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,309,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 106.8% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock traded down $13.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.55. 28,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,147. The company has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.28. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,182 shares of company stock worth $22,033,688. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

