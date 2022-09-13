3,566 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Duke Energy makes up approximately 2.7% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,963,000 after buying an additional 299,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after buying an additional 3,349,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,219,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.85. 47,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,387. The stock has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.71. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.