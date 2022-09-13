39,976 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Bought by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 500.9% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,319,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPHD opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $49.61.

