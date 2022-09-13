3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 3.8% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in 3M were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

Insider Activity

3M Price Performance

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.18. 360,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,846,988. 3M has a 52-week low of $115.98 and a 52-week high of $187.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.