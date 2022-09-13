3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.61. 319,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,846,988. 3M has a twelve month low of $115.98 and a twelve month high of $187.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.79.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

