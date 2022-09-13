40,000 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Purchased by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,000. Sandler Capital Management owned 0.05% of Coupa Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 71.4% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 186.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 325.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 104,877 shares during the period. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,400,000.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.95.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COUP stock opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $259.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.41.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

