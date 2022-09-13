4,098 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Lockheed Martin makes up 3.2% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $4.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $414.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,368. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $419.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

