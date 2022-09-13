501,050 Shares in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Acquired by Prospect Capital Advisors LLC

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 501,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,316,000. MillerKnoll makes up about 8.1% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of MillerKnoll at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.90. 14,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -47.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently -138.89%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

