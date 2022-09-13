50,721 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 50,721 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,359,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 602,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,315,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO traded down $4.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,251. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $373.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Argus cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

