51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Stake Boosted by Sarissa Consulting LLC

Sarissa Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 123.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the quarter. 51job accounts for about 2.7% of Sarissa Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sarissa Consulting LLC’s holdings in 51job were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in 51job by 34.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 36.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 3.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 67.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 26.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 51job in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

