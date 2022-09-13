530,772 Shares in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Purchased by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 530,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RFP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,674,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 196,327 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 403,019 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,276,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 714,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth about $6,840,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $145,274.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 217,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,122.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RFP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.38. 3,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.91.

RFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

