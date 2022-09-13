61,900 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,864,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.21% of Bio-Rad Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO traded down $26.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $486.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,375. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.61 and a 52 week high of $821.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $515.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.68.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIO. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

