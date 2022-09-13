806 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after buying an additional 986,490 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after buying an additional 1,461,561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,738,000 after buying an additional 200,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,401,000 after buying an additional 326,108 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,407,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,136,000 after buying an additional 312,084 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $3.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.16. 116,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,640. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.02 and its 200 day moving average is $146.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

