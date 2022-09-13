94,940 Shares in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Acquired by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,414,000. Alleghany accounts for 4.8% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.71% of Alleghany as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Alleghany by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Alleghany by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Alleghany by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:Y traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $841.70. 279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,513. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $838.11 and its 200 day moving average is $817.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.56. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $585.10 and a 1-year high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $17.39 EPS.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

