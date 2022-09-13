AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Up to $11.08

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.08, but opened at $11.40. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 7,461 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of -1.18.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.22 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,844,391 shares in the company, valued at $639,976,720.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 16.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

