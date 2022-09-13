Actinium Achieves Market Capitalization of $202,429.80 (ACM)

Actinium (ACM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $202,429.80 and approximately $84.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000154 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 43,329,300 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

