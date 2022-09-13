Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) COO Sells $781,600.00 in Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

ATVI stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $78.13. 4,510,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,768,604. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,618,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,199,000 after purchasing an additional 295,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.