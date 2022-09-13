Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) fell 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.21. 37,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,018,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADPT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

