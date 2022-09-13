Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Bank of America

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.14.

ADNT opened at $34.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Adient has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.68.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Adient had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Adient by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

