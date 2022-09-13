Aegis Cuts Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Price Target to $8.00

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Aegis from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Evogene from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ EVGN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.00. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,747. Evogene has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.23.
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.
