Aegis Cuts Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Price Target to $8.00

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Aegis from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Evogene from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.00. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,747. Evogene has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Evogene by 51.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Evogene by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Evogene during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Evogene by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

