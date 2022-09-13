Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Up to $4.75

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.85. Aegon shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 36,100 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.10) to €5.30 ($5.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Aegon

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.096 dividend. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Aegon by 156.8% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 71,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,517 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Aegon by 292.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 71,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 53,568 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Aegon by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 99.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegon

(Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.