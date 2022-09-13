Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,914 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $31,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $1,988,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.11. 217,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,283. The stock has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,565,696.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,669.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 577,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,596,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.