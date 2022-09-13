Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.
Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $15.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,449. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics
Akero Therapeutics Company Profile
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.
