Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $15.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,449. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Stories

