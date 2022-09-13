Alessandro Bitelli Sells 2,200 Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Stock

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.13, for a total transaction of C$37,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,141,250.
Filo Mining Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Filo Mining stock traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$8.97. The company had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.97. Filo Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80.
Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). Research analysts predict that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Filo Mining
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
Featured Stories
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.