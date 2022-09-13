Alessandro Bitelli Sells 2,200 Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Stock

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.13, for a total transaction of C$37,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,141,250.

Shares of Filo Mining stock traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$8.97. The company had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.97. Filo Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). Research analysts predict that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIL shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Filo Mining from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.18.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

