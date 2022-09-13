Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Cut to $340.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $358.33.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $267.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.80. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $225.86 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,238 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 205,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 6,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

