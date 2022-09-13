Aloha (ALOHA) Tops One Day Volume of $11,684.00

Aloha (ALOHA) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Aloha coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Aloha has a total market cap of $291,536.24 and $11,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aloha has traded down 78.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aloha Coin Profile

Aloha’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. The official website for Aloha is alohadefi.io. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi.

Aloha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aloha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aloha using one of the exchanges listed above.

