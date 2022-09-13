Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $722,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $1,323,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $154,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of ALPA stock remained flat at $9.74 on Tuesday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

