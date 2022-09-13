Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.392 per share by the energy company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $141.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.24. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.89 by ($0.86). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 172.73% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMR. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $2,500,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2,849.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

