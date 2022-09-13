Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAMC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

