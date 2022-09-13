Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Short Interest Down 89.2% in August

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the August 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Altium from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Altium Stock Performance

Shares of ALMFF remained flat at $21.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948. Altium has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $32.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89.

Altium Company Profile

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Nexar segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

