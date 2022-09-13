Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 264,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,920,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE CAT traded down $6.73 on Tuesday, hitting $185.67. 111,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,986. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

