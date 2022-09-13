Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,038 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $41,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after buying an additional 2,244,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $3.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.40. The stock had a trading volume of 108,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,897. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.37. The company has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.